Ranking Jazz's Best Rebuild Prospects: | No. 6 Kyle Filipowski
The Utah Jazz have more than likely wrapped up their major offseason moves. Most notably, the team has added three new rookies to its young core. Since initially embarking upon this daunting rebuild, the Jazz have had three years of draft picks. Though each prospect is at a different point in their development and figures to have different value to the team’s future, let’s rank them.
This is not a ranking of who has the ultimate highest ceiling, nor is it a look solely at who’s the best right now- we’ll consider what they’ve shown already, the areas they figure to improve, and the context of where that fits for the Jazz. Without further ado, let’s dive in
6. Kyle Filipowski
It was an up-and-down summer league for the rookie, but Flip ended his first taste of professional basketball on a high note. He showcased the tantalizing and rare skillset that made him an All-American at Duke. He can put the ball on the deck, score from all three levels, and operate as a high-level passer. Filipowski will only get more valuable as an offensive threat as the shot develops.
Flip was projected to be drafted much higher than the 32nd pick, which the Jazz ultimately landed him. It seems a well-documented off-court situation was the root of the concern. The Jazz have cleared the air and have stated they have no concerns about the situation.
Defensively, Filipowski looked a little rough. He’ll need to become, at minimum a neutral on this side of the ball going forward but that should come with experience. Flip had some good moments protecting the rim and looked more comfortable when deployed as a center than when attempting to defend forwards on the perimeter.
Filipowski's greatest value comes from his ability to handle the ball and make reads from the frontcourt. We’ve seen firsthand how a player with a similar skill set as former Jazzman Kelly Olynyk can become a connective piece in Will Hardy’s offense. Though Olynyk is an easy comparison, Filipowski is much more mobile and athletic than the former Jazzman.
Given that combination, he should be a handful for defenses as he develops. Both during his collegiate career and at summer league, Filipowski has shown to be a mismatch for bigs due to his quickness and ball skills offensively. The Jazz have a crowded frontcourt currently, so minutes may be tough to come by early in the season for Flip- his role should increase throughout the season, though.
Filipowski is a safe bet to have a long and productive NBA career. Whether that is as a starter or a reserve big, it likely comes down to what he becomes defensively and how well his jump shot develops. Getting a 7-footer who can dribble, pass, and shoot in the second round was a steal, though.
