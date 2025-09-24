Ranking Utah Jazz Future Draft Assets
The Utah Jazz are already putting together a solid core of young and talented players, but they'll need to continue to do so as they ascend from their rebuild.
One of the keys to this will be with their future draft picks. It's widely known that the team has been busy collecting first-round picks since the franchise opted to pivot from the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert squads that came up short, but how do they stack up to one another?
Let's try to rank them as things stand currently.
Side note: the Jazz own their own pick in 2030, 2031, and 2032; however, I won't rank those as part of this article because they are currently untouched. The hope, however, is that this is during Utah's competitive window and none of those picks prove to be overly high in the order.
9. 2026 Swap Rights with Cavaliers or Timberwolves (unprotected)
Unless Cleveland finishes higher in the draft order than anyone could imagine, the Jazz will not be able to use this swap right acquired in the Donovan Mitchell trade.
8. 2027 Second Best of Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Jazz (unprotected)
I'm going to do some cheating, but the trade the Jazz made with the Phoenix Suns (more on that later) made it so the Jazz will keep the best and second-best picks from themselves, the Cavaliers, and the Timberwolves in 2027 and 2029.
The 2027 draft class looks less than stellar, and the Jazz own three first-rounders. With the state of the Cavs and Wolves, it's fair to guess that this pick could be well into the bottom half of the order.
7. 2028 Swap Rights with Cavaliers (unprotected)
The value of swaps is tough, but because there's a chance it turns into absolutely nothing, I'll leave it down here. The unprotected nature, mixed with an extra year of unpredictability, leaves some room for excitement.
6. 2027 Lakers (top-4 protected)
Had it not been for Nico Harrison, this pick would be much higher on the list. With a current top-five player in the league at just 25 years old in La La Land for the long run, this pick lost a lot of value. Luckily, outside of Doncic, this roster is old and bleak.
5. 2029 Second Best of Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Jazz (CLE unprotected, MIN top-5)
The further away a pick is, the more value it holds on the trade market due to the unpredictable nature of the league. Who knows what any of these teams will look like in a few years?
4. 2027 Best of Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Jazz (unprotected)
In a perfect world, the Jazz are no longer in the lottery in 2027, but the uncertainty of how quickly they can put together a winner leaves this pick high on the list. Hopefully, its value comes from one of the other teams faltering.
3. 2029 Best of Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Jazz (CLE unprotected, MIN top-5 protected)
Two years further out, the Jazz made a bet on those Mitchell and Gobert trades paying off big down the line. This marks the end of the line and the biggest draft asset truly acquired in those deals.
2. 2031 Suns (unprotected)
The Jazz capitalized on Phoenix's desperation a year ago and turned the 29th pick in the 2025 draft and the worst of MIN/CLE/UTA in 2027 and 2029 into an unprotected 2031 pick. The Suns are in a very rough spot, and the Jazz hope it stays that way.
1. 2026 Jazz (owed to Thunder unless top-8)
Was there any question as to what would take the top spot?
Even after lucking into an Ace Bailey slide this past June, the team still lacks the top-end talent needed to reach the future goals they've set. This upcoming class, headlined by Carlos Boozer's son Cameron, BYU wing AJ Dybantsa, and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, is star-studded, and the Jazz have put themselves in a position to pray to the basketball gods once more.