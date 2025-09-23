Utah Jazz Release 5-Year NBA Veteran
The Utah Jazz have cut a five-year NBA veteran just under a month before next season tips off.
According to a team release, the Jazz have cut forward KJ Martin.
Martin, who joined the Jazz as a part of a deadline deal this past February, now sees his time end with Utah just a few days away from the motions of training camp.
Martin had played 19 total games with the Jazz after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers. In those showings, Martin had averaged 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 49.0% from the field and 18.9% from three.
As a result of the Jazz releasing Martin, Utah also frees them of having to pay his $8 million deal. Martin was signed to a non-guaranteed contract set with a guarantee date in the middle of next season.
The decision leaves the Jazz with one less traditional roster spot taken up, which sat at a total of 16 before Martin's release; one player over the NBA limit, but now drops back down to 15 traditional contracts, along with three two-way deals and a pair of newly-signed training camp contracts.
Martin's release also acts as a potential hint toward what could be in store for veteran big man Kevin Love.
After facing initial expectations of being bought out to help the Jazz hit their roster requirements, Utah now meets those roster needs with Love still on the roster. Recent reports detailed that Love is expected to be with the Jazz at training camp later next month, and now that Martin is out of the fold, it could leave the door open for Love to remain on board further leading up to the season opener if a buyout agreement isn't reached.
As for Martin's fate, he'll now have an opportunity to hit the free agent market leading up to next NBA season with the hopes of landing a late roster spot, or to get on a training camp deal to battle for one. Considering he remained productive in a limited sample size while with Utah, he should have interest for those searching for forward depth.
Training camps will open for the Jazz and the rest of the NBA at the end of September.