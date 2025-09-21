Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen Again Linked to Pistons Trade
Could the Detroit Pistons be one of the top trade destinations for the Utah Jazz to send Lauri Markkanen if a move were ever in play?
The Ringer's Zach Lowe certainly seems to think so.
In the midst of breaking down a potential case for the Jazz to trade their star forward in Markkanen on a new episode of The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe would end up drawing up an interesting case for the Pistons to be a prime destination.
"The Detroit Pistons might be my favorite Lauri Markkanen team," Lowe said on The Zach Lowe Show (26:37). "And you can tee it up. Tobias Harris is gonna be a free agent after this year. Jaden Ivey; here's a young guard to add to your collection of young guards, who may or may not amount to a ton in the NBA, but he's exciting. Throw in some picks, done. We got it.
"Perfect fit with Cade, doesn't need the ball all the time, can do stuff with the ball. I love it. I think Detroit would be interested if this ever comes to bear."
The Jazz have stuck committed to their stance on a Markkanen trade ever since rumors of him being dealt have surfaced: without a picture-pefect package for their franchise cornerstone, moving him probably isn't in the cards.
Now, could the Pistons be the ones to change that view? A lot of that depends on how the Jazz brass values the pieces Detroit could implement into a package for Markkanen, but they do have a multitude of young assets worth looking at.
Lowe goes on to mention Jaden Ivey, who could be a young guard to pique the Jazz's interest, along with the contract of Tobias Harris, but other young pieces like Ron Holland, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson were also of note as components in a Markkanen package as well.
The Pistons may hold those three in a higher regard than Ivey, but all of them would likely land some interest from Utah's perspective.
Detroit does present an intriguing trade destination for Markkanen, considering how he'd fit next to their young core and Cade Cunningham, and would definitely be worth a look as an acquisition in the event the Jazz had real interest in shipping him off. Yet, as always, that also leans on the Jazz brass being willing to part ways with their star forward, which, to this point, hasn't been able to develop since his breakout in Salt Lake City.
Expect Markkanen to stick on this Jazz roster once the regular season tip-off rolls around for 2025, but if that trade buzz ever gets real, the Pistons could be at the front of the line to make that call towards Utah's front office.
