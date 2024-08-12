Report: Drew Eubanks's Contract With Jazz Not Guaranteed in 2025-26
The Utah Jazz haven't been the most busy team around the NBA across this offseason, but they've at least made a couple of moves on the free agency market across the past few weeks,
Among those to be brought into the Jazz fold for next season is former Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks. He joins aboard in Salt Lake City after spending one year with the Suns, as well as spending time previously with the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.
Eubanks comes into Utah as a veteran depth option for the center spot behind Walker Kessler, coming off a season in Phoenix where he averaged 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 15 minutes a night.
However, we've now got some new information on what to expect with Eubanks's contract that he agreed upon on the opening day of free agency. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the former Suns center's contract is non-guaranteed for his second season in 2025-26, offering a bit of added flexibility for the front office moving forward past this season.
It's the same type of contract the Jazz brought Omer Yurtseven onto last summer before ultimately parting ways with him this offseason. Of course, it's not set in stone that Eubanks will suffer the same fate of being cut a year from now, but if he and his services don't pan out to his price point (or if the team is in need of a free roster spot), Danny Ainge and Co. won't have to hesitate.
Eubanks is on a two-year, $10 million deal that doesn't break the budget and can easily be retained if the Jazz choose to next offseason. Yet, that decision remains to be seen based on how the 2024-25 campaign goes for the 27-year-old.
