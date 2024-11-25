Report: Utah Jazz Send Cody Williams to G League
The Utah Jazz have made an intriguing decision on their lottery selection from this summer's draft.
According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, rookie Cody Williams has been assigned to the Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
Williams has had a slow start to his NBA career, posting 3.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists a night on a bleak 26.9% clip from the field. Over the past five contests, his opportunity has slowly diminished from the rotation, averaging 12.6 minutes a game. Now, he'll have a refreshed chance to get playing time. the ball in his hands, and a chance to rebound from an up-and-down 16-game sample size.
Assigning premier rookies to the G League isn't a new strategy for the Jazz, as guys like Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh got the same treatment this time last season, as well as Ochai Agbaji the season before.
Of course, the ideal scenario would be for a year one player to hit the ground running from the start, but for those who need a few extra reps to get comfortable in their role as a pro, taking this route can help provide a significant boost to their progression that sitting at the end of an NBA bench wouldn't.
Expect Williams to see some action with the Stars until his game straightens out on both sides of the ball, but should be back in the mix with the Jazz in due time once the arrow begins to trend up for his development once again.
