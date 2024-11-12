Utah Jazz Secure Rutgers' Ace Bailey in Latest ESPN Mock Draft
While the start of the 2024-25 NBA campaign hasn't been too bright for the Utah Jazz, as they've started with just a 2-7 record during their first nine games, such a start puts this squad in a prime position to land on top of the lottery come this summer's draft. And with an uber-talented class rumored to be underway, it makes for an extremely ideal situation for the Jazz and their rebuild.
We may be just over 10% into the new NBA season, but that hasn't stopped some major outlets from throwing out predictions for the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, the latest coming from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo.
During ESPN's latest 2025 NBA mock draft, the Jazz ended up with the second-overall pick atop the first round, which puts them just short of getting the prized possession in Duke's Cooper Flagg, but it gives them the perfect chance to land another top prospect, and potential number one selection in Ace Bailey from Rutgers.
ESPN insider and draft analyst Jonathan Givony gave some intel on what we could expect out of one of this year's premier young talents.
"With the NBA's worst point differential, the Jazz appear to be leaning into rebuilding more than in years past, which is logical considering the status of their roster and the strength of the 2025 draft class," Givony said. "Drafting a wing with the upside of Bailey would be a step in the right direction...Bailey's combination of size, explosiveness, shotmaking prowess, defensive versatility, and pure scoring instincts should keep him in the No. 1 pick conversation depending on how the season evolves, especially with his decision-making and feel for the game."
We haven't gotten an opportunity to see Bailey on the NCAA floor yet this year, as he's been inactive due to injury, but the talent is apparent as a lengthy six-foot-ten wing who can impact the game on both ends. In high school, Bailey averaged 32.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 blocks while facing against nine-nationally ranked opponents on his schedule.
The Jazz already have a well-established frontcourt with Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Taylor Hendricks when healthy, but it would be difficult to turn down a top talent like Bailey at the top of the draft, regardless of position. With his ability to score the ball and impact the game offensively, there may even be a world where Utah utilizes him in the backcourt if they're able to get their hands on him.
If this season keeps trending the way it has for the Jazz, keep an eye on Bailey being a key name to watch when next offseason's draft cycle rolls around.
