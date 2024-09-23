Report: Jazz Sign Former Notre Dame Guard to Training Camp Deal
The Utah Jazz continue to add names to the roster heading into their upcoming training camp for the 2024-25 NBA season.
According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz have agreed to terms on an Exhibit 10 contract with guard Dane Goodwin. The six-foot-six guard previously spent time with the Salt Lake City Stars, as well as the Stockton Kings, and spent five seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Goodwin now joins the Jazz's recent surge of Exhibit 10 additions from the past week, coming in alongside Max Abmas, Keshawn Justice, Isaiah Wong, and Babacar Sane for training camp. This signing now brings Utah to a total of 21 players on roster.
Goodwin played 14 games for the Stockton Kings last season, averaging 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and one assist. The 24-year-old is largely dubbed as a positive outside shooter, though he didn't quite have his shots falling during his G League stint-- ultimately posting a 25.6% clip from deep on over three attempts per night. However, a new situation to secure a roster spot in Utah could potentially help guide things in a better direction.
Heading into the 2024-25 campaign, finding some added shot-making ability from deep could be an extremely worthwhile addition for the Jazz. While Utah was top ten in three-point attempts in the league, their efficiency wasn't as bright, as they landed 22nd among 30 teams. A team can never have enough shooting, and Goodwin may have the chance to help fill that hole with a strong camp performance.
Keep an eye on how this roster shakes out during training camp, which officially kicks off starting next month on October 1st.
