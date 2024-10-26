Steve Kerr Calls Jazz's Will Hardy 'One of the Brightest Coaches' in NBA
While the Utah Jazz have gotten off to a 0-2 start to their newest season, those around the league are well aware of what's brewing in Salt Lake City, and the type of talent this team has in the building.
The most recent to dish some praise towards the team is Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who faced off against Utah on Friday night to ultimately take home a dominating 124-86 win, but he didn't leave without giving a nod to the Jazz and their third-year head coach Will Hardy.
After the Warriors' win, Kerr voiced in his post-game presser that Hardy has shown to be one of the league's brightest coaches despite having one of the younger rosters in the NBA.
“I just think Will [Hardy] is a star, and I think he's one of the brightest coaches in the league," Kerr said. "He's obviously coaching a young team that he hasn't been able to really show what he could do yet.”
Considering Kerr is a four-time NBA champion as a coach and won it all five times as a player, it's a welcomed pat on the back by one of the more accomplished names in the game's history.
While the Jazz haven't quite shown it in the league standings finishing the past four seasons, Hardy has consistently proven to have a great offensive mind, the ability to do more with less as a head coach, and elevating the talent of guys like Lauri Markkanen to have career-best years in his system.
Utah may have a young roster now, but with Hardy's voice and proven ability to get the best out of his talent, this rebuild is in stellar hands for the near and distant future, and Steve Kerr has clearly taken note.
Hardy and the Jazz will get an opportunity to bounce back from two straight losses to open the season on the road come Monday when they travel to face the Dallas Mavericks.
