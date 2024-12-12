Three Utah Jazz Players Become Trade-Eligible This Weekend
The Utah Jazz will have some extended flexibility on the trade market starting this Sunday.
On December 15th, the trade restriction for many free agents signed from this offseason on all 30 teams becomes lifted, meaning 85 players around the NBA will be free to get dealt starting on Sunday.
For the Jazz, that means three guys on the roster will have said restriction lifted. Patty Mills, Drew Eubanks, and Svi Mykhailiuk will all become eligible for trade since signing to Utah earlier this summer.
While all three are on smaller contracts and don't expect to have a super high value on the trade market, it makes matching opposing salaries and facilitating a bigger move more feasible.
The Jazz expect to be a team that stays active leading up to the deadline, and in the event that one of the bigger names on the roster gets dealt before February 6th, one of these three reserve pieces may find their way into a deal as well.
As for Lauri Markkanen, another player who signed a new contract with Utah earlier this summer, he won't be able to be included in any deal himself. His respective trade restriction lifts on February 7th-- six months after signing his lucrative extension in August, and one day past the 2025 NBA trade deadline. Teams will likely remain interested in the 27-year-old star, but any hopes of acquiring him will have to wait until next offseason.
In the meantime, expect the surrounding pieces on the roster outside of the Jazz's young cornerstones to remain a hot commodity in trade conversations across the upcoming weeks of the season-- with the chance of Mills, Eubanks, and Mykhailiuk getting involved too.
