NBA Announces Jazz's In-Season Tournament Group for 2024-25 Season
After a year of success revolving around the new NBA In-Season Tournament, the event will be back in action for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign, and we've now got an idea of what the matchups will look like for the Utah Jazz, as well as the rest of the league.
The group draw for this year's In-Season Tournament has been finalized, with six new groups being formed with five teams in each. For the Jazz, they'll be matched up in Group West B where they'll be accompanied by the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The full groups for the 2024-25 In-Season Tournament were revealed on Friday:
West Group A: Timberwolves, Clippers, Kings, Rockets, Trail Blazers
West Group B: Thunder, Suns, Lakers, Jazz, Spurs
West Group C: Nuggets, Mavericks, Pelicans, Warriors, Grizzlies
East Group A: Knicks, Magic, 76ers, Nets, Hornets
East Group B: Bucks, Pacers, Heat, Raptors, Pistons
East Group C: Celtics, Cavs, Bulls, Hawks, Wizards
Utah's matchups look a bit similar to last year's when they were up against the Suns and Lakers, alongside the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers. The Jazz managed to go 2-2 through that stretch, but this time around could prove a bit more complicated based on a potentially tougher talent pool.
The Jazz will face off against each of their four opponents to attempt to be one of the eight best teams, who will then travel to Las Vegas to play for an NBA Cup. The Lakers took down the Indiana Pacers during the inaugural event in 2023, and now they'll have to get past Utah to reclaim their status in a back-to-back.
The 2024 NBA In-Season Tournament will officially kick off on November 12th, where the Jazz will have an opportunity to hoist their first-ever NBA Cup.
