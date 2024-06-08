Report: Jazz Workout Weber State Wing Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
The Utah Jazz are remaining steadfast in their preparation ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft as they continue to pile up their pre-draft workouts, ultimately getting a glimpse of who may be the best fit to select with their three selections this June.
Their latest prospect meeting stems locally, as Tony Jones of The Athletic reports that the Jazz have worked out Weber State forward Dillon Jones, a projected late-first to early-second-round selection during this year's draft.
The 22-year-old is coming off a strong fourth season at Weber State, where he averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 48.9/32.4/85.7 splits. He has an NBA-caliber body at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, and also stands out with his length while possessing a 6-foot-11 wingspan. He has solid potential as a future three or small-ball four and could be a complementary fit with the Jazz.
Utah ended last season struggling to find consistent forward depth after their trade deadline moves, so investing in the position in the draft could be a worthwhile solution. Given that Jones has the production and physical tools to merit a selection, along with going to school just up the road, you can see a world where the Jazz use one of their later picks on him.
The Jazz hold the 29th and 32nd overall picks in this year's draft. With Jones landing as ESPN's current 48th-ranked prospect, he would likely be available if Utah had the interest.
Keep an eye on the local kid as the Jazz near closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, which will kick off at the end this month on Wednesday, June 26th.
