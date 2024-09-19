Utah Jazz's New In-Season Tournament Court Leaked for 2024-25 Season
It looks like the Utah Jazz will soon be unveiling a new court for the upcoming 2024 NBA In-Season Tournament to take on for this November.
According to Jazz Uniform Tracker on Twitter/X, a fresh leak has dropped of the new court expected for Utah during the upcoming In-Season Tournament, marking a shift to a grey and black color scheme as opposed to last year's purple:
The Jazz will be taking on their In-Season Tournament this year starting on November 12th against the Phoenix Suns on their home floor.
Their Suns matchup will then soon be followed by a contest with the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, and Oklahoma City Thunder as a part of their respective grouping. The pool play within groups allows teams to be split into six groups of five, to then sort out who makes the cut after each of the five teams plays one another once.
Last year, the Jazz were tasked against the Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Lakers before they soon ended up taking home the entire tournament. This year, the challenge may get a bit more difficult, as Utah may be facing up with four playoff-worthy teams during the 2024-25 campaign.
The goal for the Jazz will be to place among the final four squads that get a chance to compete for the NBA Cup and $500,000 a player in Las Vegas. The final four action will get underway starting on December 7th.
