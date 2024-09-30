Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz 2024-25 Preseason Schedule; Three Games at Delta Center

The Utah Jazz are getting back to the action after a five-month hiatus on Friday.

Jared Koch

Jan 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) controls the ball as Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) defends during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
After a long offseason wait, the Utah Jazz are finally set to get back to the court this week, with preseason action officially beginning for the squad on Friday, marking their return to play for the first time since April.

It'll be the first chance for fans to potentially get a look at Utah's newly drafted rookies Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski, along with a collection of returning faces-- headlined by offseason extension signee Lauri Markkanen. This will be the first time seeing Markkanen back on the floor since March 27th of this year, as he missed the final nine games of Utah's previous campaign.

The Jazz will have six games to take on during preseason, three at home and three on the road-- one of which is to be played against a squad from Australia's NBL league set to come to the states.

Here's the full six-game slate for the Jazz, beginning this Friday against Tacko Fall and the New Zealand Breakers:

Friday, October 4, 7 PM MT: vs. New Zealand Breakers

Monday, October 7, 7 PM MT: vs. Houston Rockets

Thursday, October 10, 6 PM MT: @ Dallas Mavericks

Saturday, October 12, 6 PM MT: @ San Antonio Spurs

Tuesday, October 15, 7 PM MT: @ Sacramento Kings

Friday, October 18, 8 PM MT: @ Portland Trail Blazers

The regular season action will get underway in Utah soon after, as the Memphis Grizzlies will be scheduled to come to Salt Lake City for the Jazz's opener on October 23rd.

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

