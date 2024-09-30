Utah Jazz 2024-25 Preseason Schedule; Three Games at Delta Center
After a long offseason wait, the Utah Jazz are finally set to get back to the court this week, with preseason action officially beginning for the squad on Friday, marking their return to play for the first time since April.
It'll be the first chance for fans to potentially get a look at Utah's newly drafted rookies Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski, along with a collection of returning faces-- headlined by offseason extension signee Lauri Markkanen. This will be the first time seeing Markkanen back on the floor since March 27th of this year, as he missed the final nine games of Utah's previous campaign.
The Jazz will have six games to take on during preseason, three at home and three on the road-- one of which is to be played against a squad from Australia's NBL league set to come to the states.
Here's the full six-game slate for the Jazz, beginning this Friday against Tacko Fall and the New Zealand Breakers:
Friday, October 4, 7 PM MT: vs. New Zealand Breakers
Monday, October 7, 7 PM MT: vs. Houston Rockets
Thursday, October 10, 6 PM MT: @ Dallas Mavericks
Saturday, October 12, 6 PM MT: @ San Antonio Spurs
Tuesday, October 15, 7 PM MT: @ Sacramento Kings
Friday, October 18, 8 PM MT: @ Portland Trail Blazers
The regular season action will get underway in Utah soon after, as the Memphis Grizzlies will be scheduled to come to Salt Lake City for the Jazz's opener on October 23rd.
