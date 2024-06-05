Utah Jazz Announce New Uniforms, Returning to Fan-Favorite Purple
The Utah Jazz are changing their threads once again.
After spending two seasons wearing their black and neon yellow jerseys, the Jazz officially announced their plans to rock new uniforms starting next season, showcasing three new sets of threads in white, black, and their beloved purple in a video posted on X.
Whispers lingered of a potential rebrand/uniform shakeup being in store this offseason, with Ben Anderson of KSL Sports previously alluding to the idea back in March. Fast forward to the summer, and the Jazz decided to pull the trigger.
Fans were largely divided in opinion of the Jazz's neon refresh in 2022, with many being overall displeased with the drastic changes Utah ended up making. Now, the team returns to a sense of familiarity by bringing back their widely-recognized mountain theme and a cool blue and purple color scheme.
The Jazz issued a statement on their rebranding plans, noting that the transition will take place across next season, with the new threads and colors gradually being implimented into their identity starting in January of 2025:
"For the 2024-25 season, the Utah Jazz will transition to an expanded brand color palette with two bold new uniforms, to be worn alongside our current Association and Statement Edition uniforms. Influenced by Mountain Basketball, our City Edition and Statement Edition (dropping Jan. 1, 2025) reveal our direction to adopt Mountain Purple, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue as part of our expanded identity."- Utah Jazz
That means that the Jazz will still have a few months left in their uniforms are phased out, but a new era is looming on the way. The branding refresh also marks the potential for a new court, logos, and other designs that could be coming as well, but what those may look like remain to be seen.
Regardless, you can expect the Jazz to look a bit different on the floor come next year.
