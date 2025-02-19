Former Jazz Forward to Have Season-Ending Surgery
It'll be some more time until former Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic hits the floor again.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Bogdanovic will be undergoing season-ending foot surgery to cut his 2024-25 campaign short before it even started.
Bogdanovic has yet to suit up for the Brooklyn Nets since arriving during this offseason's Mikal Bridges trade with the New York Knicks. The last time he suited up was on April 28th, and now, the former Jazz sharpshooter will be out of the action until the 2025-26 season.
Bogdanovic was with Utah from 2019 to 2022, playing 204 total games and starting in all of them. Throughout that stretch, he averaged 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 44.7% shooting from the field.
He made his mark in the Jazz history books during a short, yet impactful time, where he now resides sixth in Utah's all-time three-pointers made list and fourth in all-time free-throw percentage.
However, Bogdanovic's stint with the Jazz ended in 2022 when he was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a package to bring in Kelly Olynyk.
It remains to be seen where Bogdonovic will end up next. Brooklyn could look to trade the veteran for rebuilding assets, or maybe he could make a return when finally back to full health.
No matter how the situation transpires, don't expect to see Bogdanovic suiting up until late October –– wherever that may be.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!