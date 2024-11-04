Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz have gotten off to a bumpy start to their 2024-25 NBA season with their bleak six-game losing streak to begin their campaign, but this young roster and Will Hardy have a chance to right the ship on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls have started off their year with a solid 3-3 record, led by a strong opening sample size from guard Zach LaVine through six games (22.7 points on 49.5/45.8 shooting splits), along with Nikola Vucevic and Coby White. LaVine has a questionable status entering this game, with his availability likely to be ironed out closer to tip off.
Utah will have to mitigate some of their own injuries as well, with Lauri Markkanen potentially set to miss this game with back spasms as he's had for the Jazz's past two outings. This team's young talent has had to pick up some of the slack as a result of a few players on the roster getting banged up, but it's been without much success in the left column.
This matchup against Chicago will be the second of Utah's lengthy four-game road trip, with their last contest not going in their favor against the Denver Nuggets, 103-129. It's clear the Jazz are embarking on a true rebuilding year, but securing a win against the Bulls would be a great boost in confidence for a young roster trying to find their footing.
With that, here's all you need to know ahead of the Jazz's seventh game of the year:
Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls
- Date/Time: Monday, November 4 at 6:30 PM MT
- Where: United Center • Chicago, IL
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +7.5, ML +260 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Injury Report: (click here)
