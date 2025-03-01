Jazz's Collin Sexton Reacts to His First Game Back From Injury
The Utah Jazz didn't have Lauri Markkanen in the mix for their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, but they were in luck for a return from Collin Sexton, who had been inactive for the team's previous 10 showings due to an ankle sprain.
It's an interesting spot for Sexton to be in, who hasn't missed this much time since his first season in Utah during their 2022-23 campaign, but he seemed to take the return back to action well, despite the minutes restriction placed on his first night back.
Sexton finished the night playing just under 17 minutes, finishing with 13 points, one rebound, and three assists on 45.5% shooting from the field –– and most importantly, ended with a win on the Jazz's home floor.
Following the game, Sexton expressed some positivity surrounding his first night back.
"I was in a really good headspace," Sexton said after the win. "I think what allowed me to do that and play free is I put all the work in these past couple of weeks. I've been busting it every day, giving it 110%, so I was pretty much ready."
The return to the floor was the exciting part for Sexton, but as far as the minutes restriction went, Sexton, like any player, could do without it.
"That part sucks," Sexton said of his minutes restriction. "Me and Coach [Hardy], we've have been having a good time about it, laughing about it. There was one time during the game he was going to call a play, and I said, 'Coach, I'm coming out,' and he said, "What?!" So, it was definitely a cool moment, but just trying to ease back into it and just take my time."
Thankfully, even without Sexton in those critical final moments of the contest, the Jazz put together enough to get over the hump against the Wolves and log their first victory against Minnesota on the year and their 15th total of the season.
"It was super tough," Sexton said of not being in the game during the closing minutes, "But I was super excited about how the young guys capitalized down the stretch, made some really good plays, and came out with a victory. So, it was cool."
Sexton's remained a vital factor in the Jazz's success when he's in the lineup. In 47 games this season, the 26-year-old has averaged 18.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 47.7% shooting from the field and a strong 41.4% from three-point range.
And with just over 20 games to go in the Jazz's 2024-25 campaign, more than enough time remains for Sexton to get acclimated back into the fold in Utah's rotation, and finish out his third season in Salt Lake City on a high note.
Sexton and the Jazz's next game lies ahead on Sunday, March 2nd when the New Orleans Pelicans travel to the Delta Center to continue Utah's long-spanning home streak, and can perhaps lead to a second-straight win after Friday's electric showing.
