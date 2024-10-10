Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Preseason: Game Preview, How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back in action for some preseason ball on Thursday, and this time, they'll be on the road for the first time of the year against the Dallas Mavericks, who are still looking to get an initial win of their preliminary set of games.
As for the Jazz, they've gotten things off to a hot start by winning their first two matchups against the Houston Rockets and the NBL's New Zealand Breakers. Now, they have just under two weeks to go until their regular season gets underway and will look to build off their successful efforts for their final four contests ahead of their official debut.
This time, the Jazz will get things a bit easier-- as the Mavericks will be suffering from a few notable injuries and inactives. Former Utah lottery pick Dante Exum was recently ruled out for the next three months due to wrist surgery, and effectively this matchup, now joining All-Star Luka Doncic on the bench, as he deals with his respective calf injury.
As for the Jazz, the roster looks healthy up and down the depth chart, giving both veterans and fresh young talent a chance to take the floor and get their feet wet ahead of their October 23rd opener vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
Here's all you need to know ahead of the Jazz's third preseason game of the year:
Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks
- Date/Time: Thursday, October 10 at 6 PM MT
- Where: American Airlines Center • Dallas, TX
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +3.5, ML +145 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
