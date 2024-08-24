Utah Jazz Have 'Discussed' Walker Kessler Trade With Knicks
It seems Utah Jazz could be in the market to move one of their young pieces in a trade, and could have even had some conversations about a deal earlier this summer.
According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Jazz have "discussed" a trade revolving around 23-year-old center Walker Kessler with the New York Knicks, with the young big man potentially not part of Utah's "long-term plan":
"Per multiple sources, Utah has discussed Walker Kessler previously in trade, including a stalled conversation with the New York Knicks. He doesn’t seem part of the team’s long-term plan."- Eric Picnus, Bleacher Report
Kessler, who was once named a Rookie of the Year finalist his first year in the league, is coming off of a bumpy sophomore campaign in Utah that was riddled with injury and inconsistency, which has seemingly led to the Jazz poking around to see what they could get on the trade market for him.
The Knicks have been longing for a center ahead of the next NBA season amid their recent departure of Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and with Kessler's prospects looking shaky in Utah, a phone call or two may have been made to try and get his services aboard.
Kessler's 2023-24 campaign consisted of 64 games where he averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks-- numbers that look eerily similar to his first year in Salt Lake City. The Auburn product didn't make his anticipated second-year jump as many had hoped, yet a strong third year with the Jazz could help cement his status on the roster for the foreseeable future.
While talks have stalled around Kessler and the Knicks, the Jazz big man could be entering a make-or-break year for his staying power on the roster. The negotiation window for an extension will open for him next summer, so we likely need to see a bounce-back campaign to help him secure that second contract in Utah.
Continue to keep an eye on Walker Kessler, as he looks to be one of the most intriguing pieces on the Jazz roster across the 2024-25 NBA season.
