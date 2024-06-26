Final 2024 NBA Mock Draft: Jazz Take Home Run Swing at No. 10
After many long months of waiting, the 2024 NBA Draft is officially upon us.
As the first round is set to kick off on Wednesday at 6 PM MT, a wide range of outcomes are on the table during a draft that looks largely unpredictable until the buzzer sounds. For the Utah Jazz especially, we could see the night going several ways depending on how the board falls.
The Jazz hold the 10th and 29th picks in this year's first round, along with the 32nd pick in the second round that gives this squad a solid array of selections to capitalize on some additional youth to their budding core.
Many have described this class as one of the "weaker" groups of prospects in recent memory, but don't let the narrative fool you. There may not be a Victor Wembanyama-caliber talent like last summer to make headlines, but several quality and contributing players are set to be up for grabs during this year's draft-- those guys may just be more difficult to find than in years past.
With that, here's some final predictions for how the first 30 picks of Wednesday night's draft will go down:
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher, France
The status of the first pick in this draft has been largely undecided and looks like it could be that way until Atlanta's on the clock come Thursday night. However, a majority of signs point to Zaccharie Risacher landing the top spot-- currently the favorite to go number one via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The French forward can be a complimentary fit to either guard that remains in Atlanta's backcourt past this offseason, and will be a sturdy building block of this Hawks core moving forward.
2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr, France
Alex Sarr might be the best talent in the class, but it doesn't look like he's spent any time in Atlanta during the pre-draft process. That may result in his stock slipping to number two, putting Washington in a prime position to take him.
The Wizards have a major hole at the five, which Sarr could immediately plug with his elite size and two-way versatility. This team could use a spark anywhere on the roster, and that's exactly what they're getting here.
3. Portland Trail Blazers (via trade w/ HOU): Donovan Clingan, UCONN
A trade! The Houston Rockets have been widely rumored of shopping this pick in the search for win-now players. Portland has guys like Jerami Grant or Malcolm Brogdon on hand that could provide that, and it's hard to see a talent like Donovan Clingan fall too far down the board.
Even with the Trail Blazers acquiring Deandre Ayton last offseason, an addition of Clingan can offer a bit more of a long-term solution at the center position, and can establish a solidified one-two punch of the future alongside Scoot Henderson.
4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle, UCONN
The clear need on the table in San Antonio is finding a guard to pair with Victor Wembanyama, and Stephon Castle may be a seamless fit for the role.
The reigning national champion guard has the elite length and defensive ability to further add to the Spurs' defensive arsenal and possesses a sky-high ceiling if the jump shot ever comes around.
5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis, G-League Ignite
Buzelis has frequently been regarded as the pick here for Detroit. Considering his agent, Michael Tellem is the son of Pistons' current vice chairman, Arm Tellem, one could connect the dots on the G-League Ignite product being the selection at five.
Outside of the potential family influence, though, Buzelis's fit on the court next to Cade Cunningham could give this offense an extra and necessary boost of playmaking and shot creation, and can hopefully lead to a better result than 14 wins.
6. Charlotte Hornets: Cody Williams, Colorado
The Hornets could benefit from a wing connector piece next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, so Cody Williams can be pinned in as the guy here at six. With an impressive length and scoring ability, he's the ideal two-way option to build for the future.
Overall size and weight have been a concern with Williams through the pre-draft process, weighing in at 178.4 pounds at the combine. Nevertheless, if he can add a bit to his frame over the course of his early career, this would be a picture-perfect pick for Charlotte.
7. Houston Rockets (via trade w/ POR): Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
In this scenario, the Rockets end up pivoting out of their top-three pick to swap with the Trail Blazers, but still have an opportunity to secure the prospect they may have been targeting all along in Sheppard.
The Kentucky guard would be an instant upgrade to this Houston backcourt on a fast-track to contend, and can immediately impact winning basketball with the elite shooting ability he showed last season in Lexington-- averaging 52.1% from deep.
8. San Antonio Spurs: Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
The Spurs addressed their guard concerns with Castle in the top five, but now find their way back on the clock in the second half of the lottery. With Dalton Knecht still sitting here, it makes the decision easy for San Antonio to pair their young guard-big duo with ideal spacing and experience.
Knecht enters this draft as one of the more polished prospects at the top of the first round, and it's a quality this Spurs regime could covet as this roster is on the verge of contention.
9. Toronto Raptors (via trade w/ MEM): Nikola Topic, Serbia
Another trade! Nikola Topic's ACL injury could end up seeing his stock slip a bit further than expected, and it puts the Memphis Grizzlies in a position to trade down for a team that wants to take a chance on him. In this mock, Toronto capitalizes on the opportunity.
Given the Raptors' recent franchise refresh, a new point to lead the charge next to Scottie Barnes would be a massive boost to their offensive production, even if it may take a year to see come to form.
10. Utah Jazz: Tidjane Salaun, France
The Jazz are finally on the clock, and with the way the board has fallen, it'd be hard to pass on a prospect like Tidjane Salaun. Many have praised the French forward for having one of the highest ceilings in this class, and it would be hard for Utah to pass on that upside.
Standing at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, the archetype for Salaun is there for him to be an elite option on both ends of the floor. He's extremely raw and could benefit from some time to develop, but he also won't even be 19 years old on draft night.
Considering where the Jazz stand in terms of their franchise retool, using a dart throw to attempt and tap into his rare skillset is worth the investment. Salaun is one of the more high-risk, high-reward options on the board, but sometimes, you have to take the gamble.