Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back in the fold on Saturday night as they have another tough battle on their home floor against the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets have had a notably successful year up to this point. Coming out of the All-Star Break, Houston is 35-21 to land fourth in a competitive Western Conference, gunning for their first playoff appearance under head coach Ime Udoka.
As for the Jazz, they've been riding the bottom of the conference, now at a 13-42 record following their Friday loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's a clear rebuilding year for Utah, but they've shown to have sparks of competitiveness throughout the season.
Saturday's meeting vs. the Rockets will be far from the last heading into the final stretch of this year. This will be one of three meetings between Houston and Utah before the regular season's end, one at home and one on the road. For the Jazz, they'll try and get things started with a win.
With that, here's everything to know ahead of the Jazz's second leg of a back-to-back vs. the Rockets.
Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets
- Date/Time: Friday, February 21 at 7:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
