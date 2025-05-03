Jazz Insider Shuts Down Lakers' Walker Kessler Hopes
One of the most frequent names surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers in trade rumors and chatter within recent months, even dating back to last offseason, has revolved around their chances at acquiring Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.
Kessler, the Jazz's third-year big man and defensive anchor, is coming off the best season of his career at just 23 years old, and for a Lakers team desperately coveting a starting-caliber, defensive-focused center, it's easy to see how Los Angeles could value him in their lineup, and could even be willing to pay a steep price to do so.
However, based on the feelings on Kessler inside the Jazz's building, don't hold your breath on Utah being in the market to deal their young big man anytime soon, per some new insider intel.
According to The Athletic insider Tony Jones, the Jazz have no desire to trade Kessler this offseason, and would only do so if they received an offer they couldn't refuse.
"The Jazz don't have any desire to trade Walker [Kessler] whatsoever," Jones said. "So if they end up trading Walker, it's going to be for something they would be a fool to say no to."
Jones noted that Los Angeles previously made a push for Kessler at this year's deadline, and even put together a better package than a first-round pick and two first-round swaps, though he didn't dive into the specifics of the complete offer. If anything, it shows just how highly the Jazz value Kessler for their future plans, and have no intentions to ship him anywhere else, barring any unforeseen changes.
The third-year big man finished last season averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks on 66.3% shooting from the field within 58 games. As a timeline fit, a potential catalyst for this team's defensive improvement, and his showcase of clear and strong development this past year, it's hard to see an opposing front office moving the mountains required to make a trade for him.
For a team like the Lakers, with Kessler being so highly priced, a deal may require extensive first round draft capital, and even a promising young player on the roster like Austin Reaves or Dalton Knecht. That might be a cost too extensive for Los Angeles to forfeit, even for someone who would fill a massive need like Kessler.
Looking ahead to this offseason, Kessler will instead be primed for a rookie extension opening later this summer, giving Utah the chance to hammer out a new multi-year contract to keep him in the fold, and perhaps nix any trade discussions surrounding his name moving forward.
But with a few months to go until Kessler and the Jazz officially put pen to paper, don't be shocked to see a couple of teams around the league try their hand to pry away Utah's promising young center.