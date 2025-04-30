Utah Jazz Future NBA Draft Picks: Full List
While the Utah Jazz have had their recent struggles in terms of wins and losses, there's still a ton of optimism to look forward to when peeking at what this team has in its collection of draft assets for the near future.
Thanks to their bevy of moves to send off talent and continue to add an increasing amount of draft picks on the books, it's now left the Jazz with 18 picks to utilize across the next seven drafts, ten of those being first-rounders.
Ahead of this year's trade deadline, the Jazz made sure to capitalize on maximizing their draft assets the best way they could, adding five second-rounders to the treasure chest, while also adding in a massively valuable 2031 Phoenix Suns unprotected first rounder.
But after the Jazz front office's vast array of moves to bring in those respective draft assets, it can be hard to keep track of which selections exactly Utah has been able to add into the fold, especially with their existing moves to shake up their stash of future picks as is.
With that in mind, before this year's NBA offseason gets into full swing, we've put together a full list of the Jazz's entire collection of draft picks, spanning until 2031. As for this summer, Utah will have four picks at its disposal, two in the first and two in the second, with the landscape getting even more intriguing when taking a look at the assets on deck for the future.
Utah Jazz Draft Picks List: 2025-2031
Year
Round
Team
Protections
2025
1
Own
1 (No. 21)
via MIN
None
2 (No. 43)
via DAL
None
2 (No. 53)
via LAC
None
2026
1
Own
Protected 1-8, if else, goes to OKC
1
Swap with MIN or CLE
Most favorable between MIN, CLE
2027
1
Own
1
via LAL
Protected 1-4
2028
1
Own (swap with CLE)
Most favorable between UTA, CLE
2
Swap with DET, CHA, LAC, MIA, NYK
Least favorable between DET, CHA, LAC, MIA, NYK
2029
1
2
2030
1
2
2
via LAC
None
2031
1
1
via PHX
None
2
Swap with MIA, IND
Most favorable between UTA, MIA, IND
For this year's draft, the Jazz won't have their own second-rounder in possession at pick 31, as it'll be sent off to the Timberwolves, but they'll have two others from the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers at 43 and 52 as a result of their deadline transactions.
The most substantial intel soon to come on the Jazz's picks will come during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, when the ping-pong balls will officially decide where Utah will be selecting later this June within the top five for the first time since 2014.
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Thursday, May 12th in Chicago, IL.