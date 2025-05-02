Jazz's Walker Kessler Shares Thoughts on Will Hardy
Since Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler entered the league three season ago, he's been lead by head coach Will Hardy, who's was named as the man to lead on the sidelines during the same offseason in which the young big man also came aboard the roster.
And during that timeframe, while the Jazz as a team have seen their struggles, both of Hardy and Kessler have each presented some notable upside for what they can put together in the future– Hardy being one of the best young minds in the NBA, while Kessler has proved himself as a budding rim protector and defensive centerpiece for this Utah rebuild.
And in the midst of the two growing into their respective place in Utah, the two have been able to establish a strong relationship with one another, and as a result, it's clear the two have some major belief in one another moving forward.
During his end-of-season press conference, Kessler spoke a bit about the impact he's seen from Hardy during his time with the Jazz, noting him as nothing short of a "great coach" during his short time in the role.
"Will's a great coach," Kessler said of Coach Hardy. "I've been with him since his first year as a head coach, so we've kind of grown together in that way. I could talk about the Xs and Os, obviously, you all know that, he's very intellegent. But, more just about the person. Coach is someone that cares about each individual player, and actually gives effort to make sure you're okay off the court, on the court, checking in. He has an open door policy to come into his office whenever you want... I've heard stories about other teams where it's not necessarily like that on every team. So, Coach is great. I'm extremely thankful for him, and the staff that he's put around him is fantastic."
As a locker room leader and elite basketball mind, Hardy has cemented himself as one of the most appealing young coaches to take note of across the league. Even after putting together the Jazz's franchise-worst season for 65 losses, it hasn't come with any less confidence in what Utah has in their head coaching role.
Hardy has gained notable respect from his players, gotten the most out of his talent in recent years, and has gotten his young talent to not only develop within his system, but buy into what this group is set to be building for the future.
For Kessler, it's apparent that the Jazz have the right guy leading the charge with the clipboard, especially after Hardy's guidance to the big man's best career season across the 2024-25 campaign. With his fourth season right around the corner, it'll be interesting to see how Utah's head coach continues to grow into his role and further cement his place in the league.