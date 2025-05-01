Jazz Assistant Accepts Major Coaching Role at Duke
A Utah Jazz assistant has found his way to the Duke Blue Devils staff ahead of the 2025-26 season.
According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, Jazz assistant Evan Bradds has accepted a role on Jon Scheyer's staff at Duke as an assistant coach.
Bradds has been with the Jazz organization since the 2022 season, being added on as an assistant coach within Will Hardy's staff. He also emerged as Utah's Summer League head coach in 2023 for Walker Kessler's rookie season.
Before joining alongside Hardy in Utah, Bradds was a product of the Boston Celtics' coaching tree with Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka, spending a total of four years onboard the staff with both their main roster and G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.
Now, Bradds has his chance at a new opportunity within the college ranks for the season ahead, and lands in quite a good situation with one of the most prestigious schools in the sport, paired with a budding head coach in Scheyer, while also coming fresh off a Final Four appearance during this year's NCAA Tournament.
Following Duke's addition to the staff, Coach Scheyer shared some of his thoughts on the move.
“I’m excited to welcome Evan and his wife, MacKenzie, to Durham,” Scheyer said. “Evan brings an unbelievable basketball mind, NBA player development experience and a unique ability to build meaningful relationships with players—something that’s core to our culture. His experience, vision and forward-thinking approach will help keep Duke at the forefront of college basketball. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”