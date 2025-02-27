Jazz's Jordan Clarkson Reacts to Rough Shooting Night vs. Kings
It was far from the best showing from Jordan Clarkson on Wednesday during the Utah Jazz's contest vs. the Sacramento Kings on their home floor in the Delta Center.
In what ended up as his worst shooting performance on the season, Clarkson finished his night with a 1-14 clip from the field (a 7.1% FG) and 0-8 from deep for two points, paired with six assists, two steals, and three turnovers.
Shooting slumps are nothing uncommon for the best scorers in the league, and during the Jazz's matchup against the Kings, it just so happened to be Clarkson's time.
Following the contest, Clarkson posted some thoughts on his tough night on X:
"yes yes i sucked tonight, have drink for it.... embrace the bad days move on. love always"
Clarkson has been a mainstay in the Jazz's scoring unit since his arrival to Salt Lake City in 2020, and this season has been no different when he's been in the rotation.
During the 32 games he's suited up for, the former Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 16.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 40.7% shooting from the field to land as a top-four scorer on Utah's roster, but Wednesday simply wasn't his night.
But when it comes to Jordan Clarkson, he's a player that can make tough shots on any given night, turning it on when you least expect it. The 32-year-old has been in and out of the rotation across a tough, injury-riddled campaign, but with just over 20 games to go on the season, a ton of room lies ahead to finish the year strong.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!