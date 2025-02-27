Inside The Jazz

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson Reacts to Rough Shooting Night vs. Kings

Things didn't go the Utah Jazz guard's way during their matchup vs. the Sacramento Kings.

Jared Koch

Feb 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) controls the ball while being guarded by Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) in the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
It was far from the best showing from Jordan Clarkson on Wednesday during the Utah Jazz's contest vs. the Sacramento Kings on their home floor in the Delta Center.

In what ended up as his worst shooting performance on the season, Clarkson finished his night with a 1-14 clip from the field (a 7.1% FG) and 0-8 from deep for two points, paired with six assists, two steals, and three turnovers.

Shooting slumps are nothing uncommon for the best scorers in the league, and during the Jazz's matchup against the Kings, it just so happened to be Clarkson's time.

Following the contest, Clarkson posted some thoughts on his tough night on X:

"yes yes i sucked tonight, have drink for it.... embrace the bad days move on. love always"

Clarkson has been a mainstay in the Jazz's scoring unit since his arrival to Salt Lake City in 2020, and this season has been no different when he's been in the rotation.

During the 32 games he's suited up for, the former Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 16.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 40.7% shooting from the field to land as a top-four scorer on Utah's roster, but Wednesday simply wasn't his night.

But when it comes to Jordan Clarkson, he's a player that can make tough shots on any given night, turning it on when you least expect it. The 32-year-old has been in and out of the rotation across a tough, injury-riddled campaign, but with just over 20 games to go on the season, a ton of room lies ahead to finish the year strong.

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

