Jazz's Keyonte George Gives Honest Statement on End of Season
The Utah Jazz are right around the corner of getting into the weeds of this coming offseason, but before that, they'll have a cluster of games to take on in the final weeks of a 2024-25 regular season that many would likely prefer to forget.
But the ten games ahead are far from meaningless, even if the Jazz may already be eliminated from postseason contention and are focusing squarely on this year's upcoming draft. Utah's roster and staff have made it clear that they won't be letting their foot off the gas to close out the year, using every opportunity to get better however they can.
Ahead of Utah's battle vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, second-year Jazz guard Keyonte George spoke about the value within the coming weeks of the season, making it clear that these showings are far from the last games of the season, only the next ones.
"We talk about it all the time –– this is the next ten, not the last ten," George said. "We say this is the next ten before the break. We've got more games next season, but for me, just continue to focus defensively, on and off the ball, continue to take strides in that. Obviously, I think my efficiency has gotten a lot better. Just getting to the rim, taking the right shots. Keep the turnovers low. When I go into these games with that type of focus and plan, it makes the game a lot easier. The game is slower, and you're able to feel good about yourself going into the locker room if you did those certain things that you just wanted to lock in on."
Even without many stakes in terms of wins and losses, this young Jazz group can benefit immensely in these coming weeks of the year, thanks to increasing in-game reps, inevitably landing them more experience in their career with a limited sample size. It's a logic that both the roster and Will Hardy are seemingly on the same page with.
"I had a conversation with Will [Hardy], and when he's holding me accountable, I know exactly what he's holding me accountable for," George continued. "It's just a testament to our relationship, too. Just really focusing on those things. It's all about the small wins for me, so continue to have small wins within myself and my game, and we build in the offseason."
Even in the closing parts of a season dead in the water, George is motivated to stay diligent in improving his game where it matters most, notably within his efficiency and defensive tenacity. Looking at the road ahead, he'll have nine more games to go in his second year in the league to showcase it.
After that, the Jazz can finally get their extensive break of the offseason, but until then, the work is far from done.
