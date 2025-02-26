Jazz's Keyonte George Reveals His Pick in GOAT Debate
The GOAT debate in the NBA is one that's been long-spanning and extensive –– analyzed up and down with a microscope for years on end for those choosing between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
It's a subject of conversation that revolves consistently around NBA discourse, and it likely won't stop anytime soon. However, it's a topic everyone has their own opinion on, and the latest to dabble into the discussion is Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George.
In a recent interview with HoopsHype, George gave his take on the million-dollar question: he's taking LeBron.
"This is the guy you grew up watching, thinking he’s the best player of all time. I mean, I grew up watching Russell Westbrook," George said. "But I think the GOAT is LeBron. The way he’s been able to play for so long – it’s a huge factor. What he’s doing, he can score the ball, he can pass the ball, he can manipulate the game. So, I think LeBron is the GOAT."
George is a well-documented fan of Russell Westbrook, previously noting him as his favorite player of all time. Yet, when it comes to the greatest, his pick goes to LeBron.
Looking back just ten years ago, the consensus surrounding the discussion centered around Jordan and his untouchable status as the league's best talent of all time. Yet, in the years since, LeBron has dominated year in and year out, continued to defy the laws of realism, and garnered the attention of the new generation George, like many of his peers, has him as their pick for the greatest.
It's hard to argue with the logistics. For the past 20-plus years, LeBron has been one of the most consistently dominant athletes in American sports history and is still going strong in his age 40 season. A 21-time All-Star, 20-time All-NBA selection, four-time MVP, and four-time champion as the all-time scoring leader holds a heck of a resume, and he's still counting.
It's a discussion that seems eternal –– and likely will be. But, as for Keyonte George, the choice is clear: he's got the King.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!