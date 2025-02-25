Jazz Rookie Posts Historic Statline vs. Trail Blazers
The Utah Jazz couldn't notch their second-straight win on Monday night at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, falling short 112-114 in a game without numerous key contributors in the lineup.
Yet, with those extensive absences to deal with, the Jazz had a few standouts in their losing effort.
One of those guys was rookie Kyle Filipowski, who emerged with one of his best performances in a Jazz uniform with his start on Monday –– posting 20 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in his 36 minutes on the floor.
For a rookie, it's the first time the Jazz have seen that type of night in nearly 40 years.
Filipowski is the first Jazz rookie with a 20-10-5 stat-line since Hall of Famer Karl Malone did in 1986.
Filipowski has proven to be more than worthy of his second-round draft stock throughout his first-year campaign. In 47 games, the rookie has averaged 7.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 51.5% shooting from the field and 36.5% from deep.
On nights like Monday vs. the Blazers, Filipowski continues to prove his place as one of the Jazz's stronger building blocks within the mix of the roster. His size and versatility have made a considerable impact within just year one, and now, he stamps his place in the Utah history books.
As we dive into the weeds of the stretch run for the remainder of the season, look for Filipowski to continue getting looks his way, potentially building off of his historic performance for the franchise.
