Utah Jazz May Have Just Signaled Possible Free Agent Signing
The Utah Jazz haven't remained quiet when it comes to making any roster moves over the past couple of weeks before the new NBA season, but the team may have just hinted at one addition potentially being on the horizon within an intriguing social media clue.
Earlier this week, the Jazz team and staff took an offseason hike at Ensign Peak in Utah, where we saw multiple familiar names getting together for the trip in a photo from assistant coach Steve Wojciechowski: Ace Bailey, Cody Williams, Keyonte George, and Walker Kessler were among those faces seen with many others.
But one name who was on the Jazz's hiking trip that's currently not a part of Utah's roster was one intriguing free agent name: Mo Bamba, who was coincidentally cut from the Jazz roster earlier this year as a part of their Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks trade with the Los Angeles Clippers at February's trade deadline.
Seeing Bamba in the mix along with the Jazz roster is certainly worth some attention. The former top-six pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is currently on the free agent market with less than two weeks to go until training camps tip off around the league.
At this point, there's been no official word on Bamba being linked to the Jazz roster since he was cut in the middle of last season. But could the Jazz's bringing Bamba along for an offseason team-bonding trip act as a sign that they may be interested in signing him on a training camp deal? That feels like it could absolutely be in play now.
Bamba has wound up being a bit of a journeyman since being traded from the Orlando Magic in 2023, being on four teams within that span. Last season, he split time with the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 4.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 32 total games.
The Jazz would be more than capable of adding Bamba onto a training camp deal if they desired, but would have to make a couple of moves to free up space to add him to the main roster for the season.
Utah currently sits at 16 traditional contracts, needing to make at least one cut ahead of next season to slim down to the NBA limit of 15, which will likely happen as a result of Kevin Love's pending buyout process. If the Jazz wanted Bamba on the main roster, they would have to cut ties with one more player.
It remains to be seen what develops of Bamba and the Jazz leading up to next season, but keep an eye on a potential fit in Utah being in play for training camps at the end of the month.