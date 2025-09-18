Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Linked to Surprise Trade Suitor
While much buzz has surrounded each of Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz on a potential trade being in play for the past couple of years, to this point, both sides have remained firm on no deal coming to form. Markkanen has been vocal about his happiness with remaining in Salt Lake City, while the Jazz brass has remained committed and confident in their star forward.
However, if a trade were to soon come to form on the Jazz star to move him from Utah across the motions of this season or come next summer, where would his ideal destination be?
A lot of suitors have been put in the mix throughout Markkanen's time of being in trade rumors. Just last offseason, it was the Golden State Warriors leading as the top candidate to pull off a deal. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets have also been linked in recent memory, but each has made their respective star acquisitions in the past year without the Jazz (hence, De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Durant).
However, when asking The Ringer's Michael Pina who could be the perfect suitor to pull off a deal for Markkanen, that centers on one team: the Detroit Pistons.
"A couple candidates spring to mind, but for one reason or another, they just don’t seem able or willing to engage with Utah on realistic terms, be it thanks to their cap situation, dearth of assets, or lack of bone-deep self-confidence that’s required to make a trade like this," Pina wrote.
"The center of the Venn diagram here is extremely slim, but I can still think of at least one team that should do whatever it takes to pry Markkanen out of Utah. It’s the Detroit Pistons, an ascending, hungry, well-budgeted club that has probably spent the past four months convinced it let the New York Knicks off the hook in the first round."
Pena sees a strong fit with Detroit not only due to what Markkanen could provide on the floor to the Pistons' budding core, but also when factoring in the hypothetical trade package he sees as reasonable for both sides.
"Markkanen is an ideal sidekick to enhance the next half decade of Cade Cunningham’s career," Pina wrote. "Markkanen has already thrived under J.B. Bickerstaff—a coach who helped turn his career around in Cleveland—and is the type of player who makes perfect sense supporting a core that could really use reliable spacing in its frontcourt... Would an offer of Jaden Ivey, Tobias Harris’s expiring contract, Bobi Klintman, and two first-round picks be enough to please both sides? Danny Ainge is known for setting his price unreasonably high and then refusing to back away from it (a tactic that’s worked great for him so far), but this feels like a win for him."
Is that aforementioned deal enough to pry Markkanen away from the hands of this Jazz front office?
In my mind, it feels a bit far off from what the Jazz would be looking for in a deal to ship off one of their key cornerstones. Especially when seeing how he performed at this year's EuroBasket tournament, an expiring deal, an unproven second-round pick in Klintman, and two draft picks seem far off from what Ainge and Co. would be coveting.
That doesn't mean the Pistons wouldn't still be a prime destination to send Markkanen, if the Jazz were truly willing to part ways with him. They just might have to offer a bit more to force Utah's hand to cash in on their star forward.
For now, though, as long as the Jazz hold their current state of mind on Markkanen, expect him to be on Utah's roster for the foreseeable future.