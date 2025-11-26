Ex-NBA Veteran Sees Lauri Markkanen as Strong Fit for Spurs, Pistons

The trade chatter never ends when it comes to the Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen's been the center of trade rumors for what seems to be ever since he arrived in Utah, and while the buzz, to this point, hasn't led to much outside of a few whispers, it hasn't stopped the proposals and ideas from coming to form from NBA analysts and former players.

One former player who's gotten involved in the Markkanen trade discussions is Chandler Parsons, who, during a segment of Run It Back on FanDuel TV, says he wants to see the Jazz star to get dealt, and if he does, to look to either the San Antonio Spurs or the Detroit Pistons.

"He's having an unbelievable year, and most people don't get a chance to watch them play because they're not on national TV, and you're not gonna watch the Jazz play this year," Parsons said of Markkanen

"He's the guy that can really make a good team a great team. The way he shoots the ball, he's so efficient... He plays within himself, and he's such a plug and play, pick and pop big, where the two teams that would get me going would be the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons."

"I think he makes them an immediate contender. I think both teams have assets and picks where they can acquire him, and I think he is the perfect fit to go with Wemby. Can you imagine Wemby? Can you imagine Cade Cunningham actually having that second option?... Lauri Markkanen makes the Pistons the best team in the East. And Lauri Markkanen makes the Spurs real dangerous in the West."

Both the Pistons and Spurs aren't new to being included within the Markkanen sweepstakes. As Parsons pointed out, both squads have the right combination of young assets and picks to pull of a blockbuster trade package that a talent like Markkanen would require.

But considering the hot-hand Markkanen's had to start this season off, the value surrounding his services might have hiked even higher from what it was when trade discussions have been hot across the past two summers.

He's averaging a career-high in points through the first month of the season, has shown an elite ability to play off-the-ball and score at an efficient rate at all three levels of the floor, which in turn makes his presence especially appealing for teams established with a competitive young core already.

The Spurs and the Pistons fit that mold pretty nicely as two young teams who've opened the first month of the season productively. If the Jazz were to ever pull the trigger on a deal to ship out their franchise cornerstone, those two destinations might fit the most appealing fit of anyone in the league on paper.

But with the rate that Markkanen's playing at now, while the Jazz are still losing games to brighten their lottery odds, it lowers the incentive for Utah to ship him out unless they get an offer they can't refuse. He's signed onto a long-term contract for the foreseeable future, has consistently voiced his admiration for Utah, and if not forced out, seems to be a piece of the puzzle for years to come.

Time will tell what transpires between the Jazz and Markkanen leading up to this year's trade deadline, but don't expect the rumors and chatter around them to come to a halt anytime soon.

