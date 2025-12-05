Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen Fuel Jazz’s Road Win vs. Nets

It was another explosive offensive performance for the duo of Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George in the Utah Jazz's 123-110 road victory over the Brooklyn Nets, rattling off what's now their first win streak of the season with two straight victories under their belt.

And like the Jazz's other moments of success throughout this season, Markkanen and George were the two catalysts behind that effort, who combined for a collective 59 points through a night where Utah had a ton of bright spots offensively, especially when looking at their 42-point fourth quarter and a 56% clip as a team from three.

Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George Lead Jazz to Second-Straight Win

For Markkanen, he led the way with another 30 point performance to continue the hot hand of what's been a career year thus far, shooting over 60% from the field on 11-18 shooting, combining with eight rebounds and an assist.

It's Markkanen’s ninth game this season of scoring 30 points or more. In games this season that he scores 30-plus, Utah has an overall record of 4-5.

George also chipped in for a quality performance of his own, posting 29 points with 4-7 shooting from three, also logging five rebounds and 10 assists with one turnover.

For George, it was another game showing just the type of leap he's made in his third year pro; becoming a more comfortable, confident scorer at the rim and beyond the arc, while also taking notable steps forward as an effective facilitator.

Through the first 20 games of the season, George now ranks top 25 in the NBA for total scorers, and top 10 for total assists––joining only four other players to rank that highly in both points and assists: Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey.

Kyle Filipowski also stepped up as a quality contributor in the Jazz's frontcourt as their fill-in at the center position with Jusuf Nurkic out of the mix––throwing in 15 points on an efficient 75% clip from the field, being one of five players on Utah's roster to post double figures.

Now, the Jazz will have a tough task on their hands to try and extend that winning streak to three, going against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the second leg of a back-to-back, which will also be their first opportunity to match up against a familiar face in Jordan Clarkson.

