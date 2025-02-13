Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on short rest as they'll face off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night for the second leg of a back-to-back.
The Jazz responded strongly following their most recent loss, bouncing back to beat the Los Angeles Lakers at home 131-119 after coming up short on Monday's nationally televised bout. Utah looks to replicate that impressive performance on Thursday against the Lakers' cross-city counterpart.
This is far from the first time these two have met this season, with this being the fourth and final matchup between these two teams for the 2024-25 campaign. So far, the Jazz have been outmatched each of the previous three times, so Utah will look to avoid a season series sweep this go around.
The Jazz won't have to face Kawhi Leonard, who remains inactive due to rest for the contest. However, they will be without Collin Sexton in the starting lineup — as they have been for over a week. Thursday will also be the last time Utah suits up before hitting the All-Star Break on Friday.
With that, here's everything else to know ahead of the Jazz's final matchup of the season against the Clippers.
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Date/Time: Thursday, February 13 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
