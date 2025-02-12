Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are facing the Los Angeles Lakers once again on Wednesday night, this time in the Delta Center for the fourth and last time of the 2024-25 NBA regular season.
Monday night, the Jazz got their first look against the new and improved Lakers squad with Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and things didn't fare too well for Utah. While Doncic didn't shred the Jazz in his Los Angeles debut (14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists), they still overcame Utah by almost 20 points, 132-113.
On Wednesday, the Jazz will try and not have a duplicate performance, and hopefully stop the Lakers' pending season series sweep, as they're up 3-0 on Utah across the year.
The Jazz are mainly healthy, with the only entries on the injury report being Collin Sexton and new addition K.J. Martin, who's still working through conditioning. Due to Sexton's absence, expect Jordan Clarkson to remain as the starter in place, or perhaps Keyonte George will return to his role in the starting backcourt if Will Hardy wants to make a shift.
With that, here's everything else you need to know ahead of the Jazz's Wednesday night contest vs. the Lakerws.
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, February 12 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV, SportsNet (SoCal region),
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
