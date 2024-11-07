Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks: How to Watch
After a couple of days rest, the Utah Jazz are back taking the floor on Thursday night, as they'll be facing the Milwaukee Bucks, who sit at a poor 1-6 record through their first seven games of the season.
It's been a rough start to the year for both sides, as the Jazz have also struggled in the league standings themselves by starting 0-6, finally getting their first win of the season against the Chicago Bulls. Now, they'll have a chance to make it two straight.
For the Jazz to come out on top tonight, we may have to see another standout effort from second-year guard Keyonte George, especially if Utah's injury report reveals any key inactives, such as Lauri Markkanen or Jordan Clarkson.
George is coming off his best performance of this season on Monday when he finished with 33 points and nine assists, now having an opportunity to keep building from his standout showing.
For the Bucks, the road to a win could get tougher depending on how the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo shakes out, who currently stands as questionable before Thursday night. He missed Milwaukee's most recent game against the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers, but after two days rest and returning back to his home floor, his status looks a bit more optimistic than we saw on Monday.
With that, here's everything to know ahead of the Jazz's eighth regular season contest of the year vs. the Bucks.
Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Date/Time: Thursday, November 7 at 6 PM MT
- Where: Fiserv Forum • Milwaukee, WI
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +9.5, ML +350 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
