Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Report: Markkanen, Sexton Update
The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves are set for a Friday night matchup in which one of Utah’s draft picks will get better. The 14-44 Jazz have struggled to stack wins this year, as is life when ushering in a youth movement. On the other hand, the 32-27 Wolves have underachieved after a tremendous season a year ago.
Here’s the latest from the injury report for the contest.
Utah Jazz:
Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Low back injury management)
John Collins: Questionable (Low back injury management)
Collin Sexton: Questionable (Left ankle sprain)
Micah Potter: Out (G-League)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
Finally, there is some good news from the injury report as all of Markkanen, Collins, and Sexton were upgraded to questionable and look likely to suit up for tomorrow’s contest. These three and Walker Kessler make up the team’s best players. If they return, it will be a big boost for the home team.
Sexton has missed the team’s last 10 games due to an ankle injury. The 26-year-old is having a good season for the Jazz, averaging 18.3 points and 4.1 assists per game. With Sexton out of the lineup, Will Hardy has been creative with who he’s opting to start at the other backcourt slot.
Most recently, Jordan Clarkson got the nod and struggled mightily. A move back to the bench could suit the veteran well.
The Jazz will look to get back on track after a rough showing versus the Sacramento Kings their last time out. The Jazz struggled in what Will Hardy called “a weird game.” We’ll see how they measure up against a Minnesota team fighting for playoff position.
Fortunately for the Jazz, they’ll catch the Wolves on the second night of a back-to-back. Minnesota has an important late-night contest versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday before turning around and playing the Jazz less than 24 hours later.
The Jazz own Minnesota’s 2025 first round pick thanks to the Rudy Gobert trade. Because of this, a win for the Jazz would help push the Timberwolves down the standings and improve an incoming asset. The early returns for Utah from the Gobert trade are Kessler and Keyonte George, two of the team’s most promising young pieces.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!