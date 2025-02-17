Jazz Rise From Near-Bottom in Post-All-Star Power Rankings
The Utah Jazz have had nothing short of a bumpy campaign during the 2024-25 season.
As we navigate to the other side of the All-Star Break, the Jazz have suffered as one of the worst teams in the association. They're 13-41 to rank among the bottom two teams in the Western Conference and within the bottom three of the NBA standings entirely.
With such a bleak turnout on the season, it's hard to expect the Jazz to have any shining reviews during NBA.com's weekly power rankings. However, Utah managed to see some slight movement up the board in their post-All-Star edition of the list –– partially thanks to a big win over the Los Angeles Lakers in their home rematch.
In John Schuhmann of NBA.com's latest power rankings, the Jazz jumped from 27th to 26th.
It's not much, but it's honest work.
"The Jazz handed Luka Dončić his first loss as a Laker and are now in third place in the upside-down standings, tied in the win column with the Hornets and Pelicans," Schuhmann wrote in his rationale. "The Jazz have a home-heavy remaining schedule, with homestands of seven and six games. The former begins with a visit from the Thunder on Friday."
Advocates of a Jazz tank job may not have been a fan of Utah's Wednesday victory over the Lakers. However, the performance showed that this young roster isn't void of talent, while also having the ability to match up well against certain teams thanks to their overwhelming size.
During Wednesday's bout vs. Los Angeles, the Jazz started their usual frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Walker Kessler, and their size advantage was on full display. Each of them scored in double-figures led by Markkanen's 32-point outing on 61.1% from the field and six three-point makes.
But it wasn't a week where the Jazz completely dominated against Los Angeles. Utah got blown out vs. the Lakers on Monday during Doncic's, 113-132, debut before making the necessary adjustments in the rematch. They also came up short vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in their back-to-back home battle, losing 116-120.
Now with just one game to go until an under .500 record is secured, the Jazz will have some time off before taking on their next matchup. And for the next seven games, they'll be on their home floor as well.
The first test this week comes on Friday when the number-one-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder come to the Delta Center to face off vs. Utah, then a quick turnaround follows against another top-ranked West opponent vs. the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.
Utah will have to get accustomed to the tough schedule lifestyle moving forward too. The Jazz come in with the 9th-ranked strength of schedule following the All-Star Break. Two matchups vs. the Thunder, two vs. the reigning-champion Boston Celtics, and a whopping three bouts vs. the Rockets.
For those in the business of a successful tank job, this second stretch of the season could be just for you. Buckle up.
The action tips off once again at the Delta Center on Friday at 7:30 MT.
