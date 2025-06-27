Utah Jazz’s New Rookie Shares First Thoughts After Being Drafted
The Utah Jazz wrapped up their 2025 NBA Draft with a final selection of Wisconsin's John Tonje at pick 53 on Thursday night, finalizing their class of three new rookies to add into the fold for next season.
Tonje, the 6-foot-5, six-year college wing, seems pumped to get to work with Utah as well, sharing a message on X following his selection at pick 53, and being the first Wisconsin draft pick since 2022.
"With God anything is possible!! Blessed to have this opportunity @utahjazz," Tonje wrote.
Tonje, the six-year college player, spent his most recent campaign with Wisconsin, also having four years with Colorado State, and a season at Missouri during the 2023-24 campaign to play eight total games before transferring for his final year with the Badgers.
In his most recent season with Wisconsin, Tonje was a starter in all 37 games, averaging 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 46.5% shooting from the field– now finding his way to the pros in a shot with the Jazz after over half a decade in the college ranks.
Tonje also spoke a bit with the media following his pickup in Thursday's second round, where he was even asked about how his familiarity with Utah fans could carry over following Wisconsin's most recent March Madness appearance as they faced BYU in the second round of this year's tournament.
"It was a huge game," Tonje said of his game vs. BYU. "I know that BYU brought a bunch of fans from Utah as well. There might be a bit of carryover on the fans from BYU to the Jazz, but super excited, and that was a great opportunity just to play in March Madness, and now, get to play in the National Basketball Association, which is surreal."
As a late second round pick, it won't be an easy road for Tonje to jump from college to the NBA, but he understands the process that comes with adjusting to the next level.
"I just want to continue to work on and understand the NBA game," Tojue said after his selection to Utah. "It's definitely going to be different than college," Tonje said. "I'm going to be in a whole new system, and obviously, the talent level is going to take a jump, so I'm just going to have to continue working just to get on the process, and continue to learn, and get better each day. Just on quick decisions, shooting the ball, spacing, playing defense, and everything the game has been evolving into."
Tonje, along with other rookies Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr., will be set to take the floor with the Jazz starting next month when their summer league action gets rolling in both Salt Lake City, then Las Vegas.