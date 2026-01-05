Jazz List Two Starters on Injury Report vs. Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers have revealed their injury reports heading into their second of four matchups this regular season, where both sides could be down a few notable pieces for the action.

Here's the full injury landscape for both the Jazz and Blazers heading into the night:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - F Ace Bailey (hip)

QUESTIONABLE - C Jusuf Nurkic (MTP)

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League)

OUT - C Walker Kessler (shoulder)

OUT - C Kevin Love (rest)

OUT - F Georges Niang (foot)

OUT - F John Tonje (G League)

The two names to keep an eye on for the Jazz: rookie Ace Bailey, and veteran center Jusuf Nurkic, who were both ruled out for Utah's most recent two games, and could miss another on the road in Portland, depending on how their status shifts leading up to tip-off.

The Jazz will also be without their backup center, Kevin Love, after the veteran big man who started Utah's last game against the Golden State Warriors, and will now get a game on the sidelines against the Blazers.

The good news for the Jazz, though, is that two of their starters, recently in and out of the action, Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George, are off the injury report, seemingly fully healthy and ready to go.

If Bailey or Nurkic are forced out, expect Kyle Filipowski to get a look as a potential starter in the Jazz's lineup, and either Brice Sensabaugh or Taylor Hendricks as the one to step up in the event Bailey is sidelined.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

OUT - F Jerami Grant (Achilles)

OUT - G Scoot Henderson (hamstring)

OUT - G Jrue Holiday (calf)

OUT - G Damian Lillard (Achilles)

OUT - F Matisse Thybulle (knee)

OUT - G Blake Wesley (foot)

QUESTIONABLE - C Robert Williams III (knee)

On the Blazers side, several names will be out of the mix, including multiple that have been out for a few weeks, or the regular season entirely. Guards Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard haven't suited up once this season, Jrue Holiday has been out since the middle of November, and starting forward Jerami Grant since the middle of December.

Robert Williams, Portland's backup big averaging 16 minutes a game, could also wind up missing time, who's dealing with a knee injury, and will likely get added clarity on his status closer to game time––which could leave some notable responsibility on the shoulders of Donovan Clingan to step up in the Blazers' frontcourt.

The Jazz and Trail Blazers will tip-off at 8 p.m. MT on the road in Portland, looking to rebound from their current three-game losing streak.

