Utah Jazz Select John Tonje With 53rd Pick in NBA Draft
With the 53rd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz have selected forward John Tonje out of Wisconsin.
The Jazz had their lone second-round pick waiting towards the back half of the night at 53 following their decision to trade pick 43 in their deal to land Walter Clayton Jr. in the first round, and now finally made their decision in taking Tonje.
Tonje is a six-year college player who spent his most recent campaign with the Badgers, but also had four years with Colorado State, alongside eight games with Missouri during the 2023-24 season before transferring for his final year at Wisconsin.
During his most recent season at Wisconsin, Tonje was a starter through all 37 games to average 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 46.5% shooting from the field and 38.8% from three on just under six attempts per game.
At 6-foot-5, 218 pounds, the 25-year-old is a physical offensive presence who presents value as a driver and shooter on the offensive end, but especially so when it comes to drawing contact and getting to the free throw line.
One notable stat for Tonje from his time at Wisconsin: he led all of Division I in free throws attempted across the 2024-25 season with 231 taken, posting multiple 30-point games across his final season with Wisconsin.
As the Jazz will have 13 guaranteed contracts and three non-guaranteed contracts already on the books for the 2025-26 season, Utah could simply opt to keep Tonje on a two-way deal for his rookie season, but certainly have the flexibility to sign him onto a traditional contract if they so desire.
After two days of action, the Jazz now wrap up their 2025 draft class by bringing in Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr., and now Tonje with their final of three selections.