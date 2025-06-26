Utah Jazz Trade Up to Select Walter Clayton Jr.
The Utah Jazz have traded up for the 18th-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and with it, have selected Florida guard and NCAA national champion Walter Clayton Jr.
Clayton Jr., one of the most notable standouts during this year's March Madness tournament, leading to his emergence as one of the better guard prospects in this year's class, now finds his way to the middle of the first round to join the Jazz's backcourt.
In the trade to land pick 18 to select Clayton Jr., the Jazz reportedly sent out their 21st overall pick, along with two seconds, according to Zach Lowe.
Clayton Jr. was a 6-foot-3 senior who played two years with Florida and spent two seasons with Iona before his time with the Gators. In his most recent campaign, he averaged 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals on shooting splits of 44.8% from the field, 38.6% from three, and 87.5% from the free throw line throughout 39 games in both the regular season and the tournament.
In what would become a prestigious national championship run, Clayton Jr. was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Final Four All-Tournament Team, along with First-Team All-ACC, and was top five for the Wooden Award in an impressive senior showing.
Now, the 22-year-old ends up as the newest guard in the Jazz backcourt. Clayton Jr. will now join a young guard core in Utah held down by Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George, along with veteran Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, who still remain on the roster heading into next season.
The Jazz kicked things off at pick five with a surprising selection of Rutgers wing Ace Bailey, and now make another strong, aggressive addition to move up and get their guy in Clayton Jr.