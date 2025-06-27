Analyzing Utah Jazz's Selection of John Tonje
The Utah Jazz finalized their 2025 NBA Draft haul on Thursday night with the selection of John Tonje out of Wisconsin. It's been a wildly successful draft for the Jazz, adding yet another talented player to the crop that already includes Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr.
Stats: 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 46.5% FG, 38.8% 3P, 90.9% FT.
Height: 6'6 Weight: 212 lbs Wingspan: 6'9
Tonje makes one thing ultra clear: the Utah Jazz and new President of Basketball Operations, Austin Ainge, have put a premium on shotmaking, and Tonje is yet another example of this. As a sixth-year senior, Tonje became one of the most productive players in college basketball for the Badgers.
Tonje was a consensus All-American and a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection this season. He scored 32 points in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals to take down the top-ranked Michigan State Spartans.
After leaving a Celtics team that led the league in three-point makes by a wide margin, Ainge tripled down on adding excellent shooters to the Jazz. Tonje shot just under 39% from deep on the season, and like Bailey and Clayton, did so on plenty of difficult looks. His 90-plus percentage from the free-throw line is an example of how good he is as a shooter.
Tonje is also an excellent driver who uses his strong frame to initiate contact and either finish at the rim or draw a foul. While not the most explosive athlete, he is a creative and effective finisher, shooting 62% at the rim this season. He's a confident shooter who needs little space to get looks off. He did a lot of his damage off the dribble this year, which is impressive for a 6'6 wing.
Many Jazz fans should already be familiar with Tonje after scoring 37 points against the BYU Cougars in the NCAA Tournament. The performance surely caught the eye of BYU alumni Danny and Austin Ainge.
Tonje is a prime candidate to receive a two-way contract with the Jazz. This means that he will likely split his time between the Jazz and the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League. The G-League is something that the Jazz have relied on a lot to give developmental repetitions to their young players. It's a great opportunity for a player to prove himself, get comfortable within the team's system, and even fill a role with the big club.
With the Stars, Tonje will have a chance to prove himself as an NBA talent. He can get his shot off the dribble, gets to the free-throw line at an elite level, and overall has a mature offensive game. Already 24 years old, Tonje is yet another older prospect for the Jazz. He's a guy that will come in, work hard, and try to prove himself as he scratches and claws to get into the NBA.