Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back on their home turf to start the weekend, as they'll be facing against the New York Knicks to hopefully avoid a five-game losing streak. The Jazz come fresh off a road trip in which they suffered from an 0-4 record and now hope to get back on the right track for their fourth win of the regular season.
As for the Knicks, they've had an up-and-down start to the season based on their championship expectations, kicking off their first 15 with a 9-6 record. However, through the past four, this team has been rolling on a four-game win streak, their most recent coming on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.
The Jazz are dealing with a few injuries ahead of Saturday's contest, with Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson currently listed as questionable, while rookie Kyle FIlipowski has been ruled out with an ankle injury. As Filipowski has emerged as a starter for the past five games, it means we should expect to see a starting lineup change for Utah ahead of tip-off, yet what that is remains to be seen.
With that, here's everything else you need to know ahead of the Jazz's first regular season contest of the year vs. the Knicks.
Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks
- Date/Time: Saturday, November 23 at 3 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +9, ML +320 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
