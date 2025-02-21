Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back in the fight on Friday night as they'll take on a tough matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the top-seed in the Western Conference, on their home floor.
The Jazz have already faced off against the Thunder twice before this season, one of those times coming during the NBA Cup. However, Utah fell short both times, leaving them 0-2 against Oklahoma City on the season series.
This time on their home floor with fresh legs coming out of the All-Star Break, the Jazz will hope to right the ship and get back on the winning side of things. In their past 10 games, Utah has gone 3-7.
The Jazz will have some injuries to account for, the big one being Collin Sexton's absence that has spanned for his seventh-straight game. As a result, it could lead to some extended opportunity for the younger players on Utah's roster, especially so as we head into the second half stretch of the season.
Heading into Friday's contest, the Jazz have 28 games left to go on the season, and have a top-ten toughest schedule in the league. We'll see how they kick things off in their first showing back in action.
Here's everything else to know ahead of Utah's third meeting vs. the Thunder.
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date/Time: Friday, February 21 at 7:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
