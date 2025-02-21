Jazz vs. Thunder Injury Report: Collin Sexton Status Update
After a week-long break, the NBA is back and ready for the season's final stretch. The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder will square off on Friday night in what looks to be a lopsided affair.
The Jazz are tied for the fewest wins in the conference while the Thunder are tied for the best record in the league.
Here’s the latest on the injury report for the contest.
Utah Jazz:
KJ Martin: Questionable (Return to competition conditioning)
Collin Sexton: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
Micah Potter: Out (G-League)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
Collin Sexton will miss his seventh straight game due to the ankle injury he suffered in early February. It appears that he’s ramping his way back towards a return soon though. In his absence, the Jazz have leaned upon youngsters Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George to fill his void.
Another player to keep an eye on with Sexton sidelined is Jaden Springer who the Jazz recently signed to a 10-day contract. Along with him, KJ Martin, who the Jazz acquired at the trade deadline, could make his Jazz debut soon. He has been upgraded to questionable for the game.
The Jazz had been playing improved basketball heading into the break. While their 3-5 record in February isn’t all that impressive, the team has been in a position to win several of those games before letting their lead slip late. The Thunder are a different beast than what they’ve been facing though.
Oklahoma City Thunder:
Ajay Mitchell: Out (Right toe surgery)
Nikola Topic: Out for season (ACL surgery)
The West-leading Thunder come out of the All-Star Break in good health with just Mitchell, someone who likely doesn’t figure into their rotation when everyone is healthy, missing.
This final stretch will be important as OKC tries to get their new frontcourt pairing of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein comfortable playing with each other. Separate injuries have limited their time together though the tandem has played well in their minutes. A big Utah frontline of Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, and John Collins should be a nice test for the Thunder.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT.
