Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Preseason: Game Preview, How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back at it for their fifth of six preseason matchups before the NBA regular season this time facing the Sacramento Kings in a home bout after two straight road games.
Utah has gotten off to a notably strong start with a 3-1 record, but coming off a tough loss against the San Antonio Spurs-- a game in which the Jazz's veteran players and second-year guard Keyonte George ultimately sat out.
However, we should see a bit more normalcy in this one, as the Jazz's latest report details that Keyonte George expects to be available vs. Sacramento after suffering a left knee sprain in Utah's preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks. We'll see if Utah's veterans in Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Jordan Clarkson return to the court tonight as well.
As for the Kings, most of the big names should be expected to play, as the Jazz will likely get a chance to see Sacramento's newest offseason addition DeMar DeRozan suit up alongside DeAaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. So far, the team's opened with a bumpy 0-3 in their preliminary matchups, so we'll see if they can rebound from a tough start in this one.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's preseason matchup against Sacramento on Tuesday:
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
- Date/Time: Tuesday, October 15 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +1, ML -108 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
