Jazz vs. Kings Injury Report: Lauri Markkanen Status Update
Despite boasting a bottom-four record in the NBA, the Utah Jazz continue to play competitive basketball nightly. Their next chance to do so will be Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings, a team fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive in the loaded Western Conference.
Here’s the latest from the injury report for the contest.
Utah Jazz:
Walker Kessler: Questionable (Illness)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Low back injury management)
John Collins: Out (Low back injury management)
Collin Sexton: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
Another lengthy injury report for the Jazz, they’ll have to rely on their youth as their home stand continues. The Jazz have one of the youngest rosters in the league and will continue to lean on their young pieces as they try to develop them for the future.
With Markkanen, Collins, and Kessler sidelined for their last game, rookie Kyle Filipowski put together his best game as a pro. He scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out five assists, and knocked down all four of his three-pointers. He should have yet another opportunity to shine even if Kessler returns to the lineup.
Sacramento Kings:
Keon Ellis: Questionable (Right ankle sprain)
Devin Carter: Out (G-League)
Isaiah Crawford: Out (G-League)
Isaac Jones: Out (G-League)
The Kings are mostly healthy coming out of the All-Star break this year. They are 5-4 since the blockbuster trade that sent De’Aaron Fox out the door and brought Zach LaVine in. While they’re currently in the 10th and final spot in the Western Conference play-in picture, the Kings are just 2 games out of 6th place.
Speaking of LaVine, he is coming off of one of the most impressive scoring displays of the season, putting up 42 points on 16-19 shooting versus the Charlotte Hornets. He’ll look to keep that momentum going against a bottom-three Jazz defense.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
