Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Preseason: Game Preview, How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Saturday night for their second road contest in a row, facing off against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
The Jazz are fresh off their third straight preseason win on Thursday, taking home a victory over the Dallas Mavericks, 107-102. After taking down the Mavericks and Houston Rockets during their previous two outings, Utah will attempt to make it a trifecta against each of the Texas teams during their preliminary matchups.
Tonight, the Jazz may inevitably be without the services of second-year guard Keyonte George, who suffered a left knee sprain in the third quarter of Utah's game against the Mavericks. While initial tests indicate George isn't set to miss a ton of time with a minor injury, it's probably expected for the staff to take the safe approach by letting their rising star rest during a game that has no regular season implications.
In the meantime, we'll get a chance to see guys like Jordan Clarkson and Isaiah Collier fill into a bigger role within the backcourt after both come off of a solid performance against the Mavericks. If George does end up missing time, seeing how third-year head coach Will Hardy switches up the starting five will be an interesting aspect to keep an eye on.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's third of six preseason games against San Antonio on Saturday:
Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs
- Date/Time: Saturday, October 12 at 6 PM MT
- Where: Frost Bank Center • San Antonio, TX
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +3, ML +130 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!